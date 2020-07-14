SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate George Wilson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE George Wilson Projected
Position: Outside Linebacker/Edge
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 214 pounds
School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run
Schools of Interest: North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina and Arizona State.

Frame: Tall, with budding lean muscle. Average width across the upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Low waist. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample space for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Effortless burst and good long speed. Pops in and out of cuts, wasting little motion. Very flexible; shows natural bend flattening to the quarterback and changing directions on move. Nimble. Budding power, but lacks strength. 

Instincts: Lightning fast off the ball. Routinely blows by overmatched tackles at the snap. Outstanding anticipation; decisive upon diagnosing the play. Relentless in pursuit from the backside. Uses high arms and hands to nullify passing lanes. Much more comfortable shedding than engaging. 

Polish: Gets by with speed and bend as pass-rusher; must add to toolbox. Doesn’t use arms, hands nearly enough when tangling with linemen. Plays low, but needs to work on keeping a consistent base. Overall strength a major question mark. 

Bottom Line: Wilson boasts every raw athletic tool befitting an elite edge rusher. Must add strength and weight as well as improve technique, but shows natural awareness and understanding. Best suited as 3-4 outside linebacker. Projects as an eventual multi-year starter, with high-level NFL ceiling.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American