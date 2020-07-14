SI All-American Candidate George Wilson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE George Wilson Projected

Position: Outside Linebacker/Edge

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 214 pounds

School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run

Schools of Interest: North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina and Arizona State.

Frame: Tall, with budding lean muscle. Average width across the upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Low waist. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample space for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Explosive. Effortless burst and good long speed. Pops in and out of cuts, wasting little motion. Very flexible; shows natural bend flattening to the quarterback and changing directions on move. Nimble. Budding power, but lacks strength.

Instincts: Lightning fast off the ball. Routinely blows by overmatched tackles at the snap. Outstanding anticipation; decisive upon diagnosing the play. Relentless in pursuit from the backside. Uses high arms and hands to nullify passing lanes. Much more comfortable shedding than engaging.

Polish: Gets by with speed and bend as pass-rusher; must add to toolbox. Doesn’t use arms, hands nearly enough when tangling with linemen. Plays low, but needs to work on keeping a consistent base. Overall strength a major question mark.

Bottom Line: Wilson boasts every raw athletic tool befitting an elite edge rusher. Must add strength and weight as well as improve technique, but shows natural awareness and understanding. Best suited as 3-4 outside linebacker. Projects as an eventual multi-year starter, with high-level NFL ceiling.