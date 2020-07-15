SI All-American Candidate Grayson James Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Grayson James

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

School: Plano (Texas) John Paul II

Schools of Interest: Considering UAB, Central Michigan, Texas State, Liberty and others.

Frame: Tall with filled-out, muscular frame in the upper and lower half. Impressive mass at the prep level with some room to expand in college.

Athleticism: Compact prospect with solid foot quickness and snap ability from decision through delivery. Can challenge defense with legs on occasion with decision-making and quickness. Runs at above-average speed.

Instincts: Arm angle can dip at times, particularly over the middle of the field. Good down the field with the ball in his hands, displaying vision and some toughness. Wants to push the ball down the field, willing to take shots/chances on early downs.

Polish: Classic three-quarter delivery with the ability to flash accuracy short to intermediately. Can push the ball downfield while on the run to the strong side with great touch. Footwork varies in pocket and ball can come out too early at times.

Bottom Line: James is an extremely productive Texan with great timing and intermediate accuracy to put pressure on the middle of the defense in a moment’s notice. He can work outside the numbers and down the field but could stand to improve consistency on the edge. As he works deeper into progressions and cleans up his base, he’ll have a chance at an FBS job.