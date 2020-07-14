SI All-American Candidate Greg Crippen Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Greg Crippen

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

Position: Offensive Center

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Committed to: Michigan

Projected Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Frame: Thick upper body. Room for lower body growth but relatively well-proportioned. Room to weigh 300-pounds.

Athleticism: More powerful than quick or explosive. First two steps, feet tend to be heavy. Needs to work on explosive motions. Upper body strength is good, not great but the base is there.

Instincts: Sets up zone blocks by being patient and building towards defender. Finishes run blocks with physicality. Understands angle blocks to set up backside runs. Not the most natural pass protector but gritty, physical nature compensates. Natural leader up front.

Polish: Much more efficient with run blocking than pass protection at the prep level. Plays within his frame. Sometimes plays high during both run blocks and pass protection, but when he stays at a good pad level he can be effective against good interior defensive linemen.

Bottom Line: Crippen projects as a rock solid interior leader but will need time to develop the refinement of his upper body. Can be a really good run blocker with maintained leverage discipline. If Crippen can add explosiveness to his first two steps, helping in the run game and pass protection, he could be a multi-year college starter with a strong floor at center.