SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Gregory Penn III Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Gregory Penn III
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds
Position: Linebacker
School: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic
Committed to: LSU
Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Adequate height with above-average length. Some muscle definition in upper extremities and trunk, with room to add some weight throughout. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast with a burst through the line of scrimmage. Solid lateral ability with inside-out pursuit style. Good play diagnostics with build up in reaction time out of the box. Could stand to open up stride. 

Instincts: Aggressive approach in declaring early and anticipating snap count on blitzes and/or inside stunts. Solid motor through the whistle with scraping ability in between the tackles. Asked to spy against athletic passers on occasion with eye discipline and has success in contain. 

Polish: Efficient movement skill with inside-out style. Despite the aggression, he breaks down with control versus the run and when attacking the passer. Appears athletic enough to hold his own in coverage, though not asked to do so much at the prep level. 

Bottom Line: Penn is an early-down run-stuffing linebacker with great activity level and range from sideline to sideline. He has the quickness and physicality to rack up tackles by the dozen, complete with tone-setting finishing power. As he adds some mass and develops on third down, it won’t take much to get him on the field at a high major program.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American