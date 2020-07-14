SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Grey Carroll Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Grey Carroll
Projected Position: Defensive End/Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
School: Alcoa (Tenn.)
Committed to: Georgia Tech

Frame: Unique, compact body. Average natural width at best across shoulders, chest. Thick midsection. Big, powerful thighs and trunk, with rocked-up calves. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Effortlessly converts speed to power. Not a burner, but plenty fast. Impressive burst. Very good short-area quickness. Outstanding strength profile, including balance through contact. 

Instincts: Multiple-effort player with never-ending motor. Very quick off the ball. Packs major punch at POA, routinely driving lineman back by getting under pads. Capable of chasing down slower prep skill players from opposite field. Shows natural bend flattening to quarterback after turning corner. 

Polish: Plays with consistently low base. Effective with bull and speed rush, but must add to toolbox. Need to prove he can set edge, anchor in run game; prefers to shed and attack. 

Bottom Line: Carroll’s unique physical profile – and his odd fit in Georgia Tech’s 3-4 scheme – makes his future difficult to evaluate. Ceiling is no doubt highest inside, but relatively narrow shoulders likely prevent him from gaining necessary weight to play nose tackle. Five-technique isn’t suitable for his penetrating style and lack of length, either. Regardless, projects as versatile, disruptive defensive lineman for Georgia Tech, with starter potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American