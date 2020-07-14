SI All-American Candidate Grey Carroll Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Grey Carroll

Projected Position: Defensive End/Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

School: Alcoa (Tenn.)

Committed to: Georgia Tech

Frame: Unique, compact body. Average natural width at best across shoulders, chest. Thick midsection. Big, powerful thighs and trunk, with rocked-up calves.

Athleticism: Explosive. Effortlessly converts speed to power. Not a burner, but plenty fast. Impressive burst. Very good short-area quickness. Outstanding strength profile, including balance through contact.

Instincts: Multiple-effort player with never-ending motor. Very quick off the ball. Packs major punch at POA, routinely driving lineman back by getting under pads. Capable of chasing down slower prep skill players from opposite field. Shows natural bend flattening to quarterback after turning corner.

Polish: Plays with consistently low base. Effective with bull and speed rush, but must add to toolbox. Need to prove he can set edge, anchor in run game; prefers to shed and attack.

Bottom Line: Carroll’s unique physical profile – and his odd fit in Georgia Tech’s 3-4 scheme – makes his future difficult to evaluate. Ceiling is no doubt highest inside, but relatively narrow shoulders likely prevent him from gaining necessary weight to play nose tackle. Five-technique isn’t suitable for his penetrating style and lack of length, either. Regardless, projects as versatile, disruptive defensive lineman for Georgia Tech, with starter potential.