SI All-American Candidate Griffin Liddle Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Griffin Liddle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Bettendorf (Iowa)

Committed to: Iowa

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: He carries his weight exceptionally well and has rather long arms for an interior defensive linemen.

Athleticism: He’s got great hips and hands and plays with really good pad level early on in the snap. There’s some real strength at the point as well, he sinks his hips well when he identifies a double team.

Instincts: He has a knack for catching offensive linemen leaning and uses a push pull really well. He gets flat down the line of scrimmage flawlessly and pursues the football well. There’s a high level of effort on all snaps.

Polish: He’s going to be able to hold the point early on in his career based off the strength and power. There’s signs of a really developed swim move as well. He’s got a decent repertoire when it comes to shedding blocks.

Bottom Line: Depending on how much weight Liddle can gain, he’s got a shot to play early on at Iowa. For this prospect to have been to multiple state finals in the heavy weight classification in the state of Iowa, there’s a guarantee he understands leverage.