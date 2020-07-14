SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Griffin Liddle Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Griffin Liddle 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle 
School: Bettendorf (Iowa)
Committed to: Iowa 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: He carries his weight exceptionally well and has rather long arms for an interior defensive linemen. 

Athleticism: He’s got great hips and hands and plays with really good pad level early on in the snap. There’s some real strength at the point as well, he sinks his hips well when he identifies a double team. 

Instincts: He has a knack for catching offensive linemen leaning and uses a push pull really well. He gets flat down the line of scrimmage flawlessly and pursues the football well. There’s a high level of effort on all snaps. 

Polish: He’s going to be able to hold the point early on in his career based off the strength and power. There’s signs of a really developed swim move as well. He’s got a decent repertoire when it comes to shedding blocks. 

Bottom Line: Depending on how much weight Liddle can gain, he’s got a shot to play early on at Iowa. For this prospect to have been to multiple state finals in the heavy weight classification in the state of Iowa, there’s a guarantee he understands leverage.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American