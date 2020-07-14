SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Gus Zilinkas                                                                                                      Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                          Vitals: 6-foot-3, 263 pounds                                                                                              Position: Defensive Tackle/Fullback                                                                                        School: Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek                                                                              Committed to: Rutgers                                                                                              Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Smaller, stout frame for a defensive line, but has room to add more weight and reach 280-285 pounds relatively quickly. 

Athleticism: Violent at point of attack and continues throughout the snap. He prides himself on the physical aspect of things, and he is effective on both sides of the ball doing so. 

Instincts: He knows he is not the biggest lineman on the field, so he uses his leverage to his advantage to gain traction, and he plays relentlessly. Motor should translate regardless of alignment at the next level. 

Polish: Has room for improvement in overall technique, but if his on-field play is any indicator of his off fieldwork ethic then, he has the potential to make an impact at the next level. Leverages well against bigger offensive linemen, and as his overall frame fills out, he should see an increase in production. 

Bottom Line: Zilinskas is an undersized lineman who is relentless at the point of attack and plays from snap to whistle. He uses his hands and leverage to his advantage, but he has to add more weight and improve his lower body technique to take the next step at the college level.

