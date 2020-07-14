SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Hal Presley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Hal Presley 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit 
Committed to: Baylor 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Looks like Power-5 receiver right now. Long and lean, with budding muscles across body. Average shoulder and chest width. Long, tightly-wound legs and arms. Room for additional weight, but doesn’t need much. 

Athleticism: Explosive leaper. Outstanding aerial body control. Good speed and acceleration. Great hand-eye coordination. Moves well in short areas, but not especially sudden driving out of cuts. Functional play strength. 

Instincts: “My ball” attitude. Tracks ball with ease downfield. Hands catcher, who routinely makes tough catches in traffic. Imminent jump-ball threat who high-points with ease. One-cut runner; average RAC ability. 

Polish: Hands and concentration of college veteran. Runs varied route tree, but relies more on size for separation than route-running nuance. Must diversify releases at snap. Blocking ability unknown, but has tools. 

Bottom Line: Presley is next in a long line of tall, lean and talented pass-catchers in Waco. Lacks long speed to separate downfield, but makes up for with size and leaping ability. A likely multi-year starter poised to put up huge numbers, especially in the red zone.

