SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Hayden Conner

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Katy (Texas) Taylor

Committed to: Texas

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Towering presence with good arm length and muscle mass distributed throughout. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Carries weight relatively well.

Athleticism: Moves well relative to size with above-average to good quickness. Bursts out of stance and even drop step when asked to pull from left tackle spot. Efficient mover through contact, especially laterally as a wide pass protector. Quick hands upon contact.

Instincts: Brash demeanor with desire to finish through the whistle. Enforcer who flirts with 15-yard penalties in the best way possible. Creates the pile with pancakes and great pop on contact when pulling or leading in the box. Extends through physicality as opposed to first contact. Takes initial pass-rushing move at face value, which could lead to issues down the line.

Polish: Initiates contact within frame with success. Experience at both tackle spots at varsity level with potential to reach with drive blocking power. Short sets with great power and finishing move but lacks substantial deep kick-slide samples on tape. Varies first contact moves dependent on play, from quick club to arm-over move in zone schemes.

Bottom Line: Conner has considerable tackle experience but looks like an NFL guard as a rising high school senior. Wide frame and base translates best inside, where his ultra-aggressive style pairs well with his plus footwork and navigation up to second level. Even his pass protection strengths, especially his short set, makes more sense as a strongside guard. If that’s the case he won’t wait very long to see the field at a major program.