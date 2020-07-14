SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Heinrich Haarberg Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Heinrich Haarberg
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 185 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Kearney (Neb.) Kearney Catholic
Committed to: Nebraska
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall and skinny but possess pro height and length features. Still needs to fill out, considerably. 

Athleticism: A talented runner who rushed for 450 rush yards as a junior. Skilled thrower on the run, strong ability in the read-option game, and a great runner in open field. Even showed the ability to challenge third level defenders with his speed.

Instincts: Has a good feel for pressure and where defenders are, shows this in the read-option game, along with eluding pressure in and out of the pocket. Has a strong arm, can fire the ball in an instant when under heat. 

Polish: Fast release, and a good ability to throw the ball from uncomfortable positions. Showed great poise and toughness under extreme pressure due to a subpar offensive line. 

Bottom Line: Haarberg is a dual-threat quarterback who can threaten a defense with a big play any given down. His ability to handle pressure and difficult situations is incredible. With some more weight and development he could become an extremely gifted Power 5 quarterback.

