SI All-American Candidate Henry Buckles Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Henry Buckles Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-2, 285 pounds Position: Offensive Guard School: Hood River (Ore.) Hood River Valley Committed to: Oregon State Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Stockier, smaller interior offensive lineman who can add a few pounds and fit nicely on the interior of an offensive line.

Athleticism: Moves well and carries his weight with ease at 285 pounds. He is all over the offensive line in high school, but he projects as an interior lineman at the college level. He is violent with his hands and uses his leverage well.

Instincts: Uses his leverage and stockier build to work on longer rushers. Pulls well across formations and is aware of his job at the second level. Much more comfortable moving forward as run blocker than pass protector at this point.

Polish: Buckles should only improve when he sees a full slate of playing time on the interior. He can add weight that will help him, but he can play where he is now. He needs to improve his overall technique from a footwork standpoint but should see time on the field at the college level.

Bottom Line: Despite his short, stockier frame, Buckles is effective as a blocker. He will adjust nicely to the interior of an offensive line, and a college weight room should help the transition. I would like to see him improve his footwork to go along with the ability to use his leverage when he reaches the next level.