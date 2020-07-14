SI All-American Candidate Henry Hughes Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Henry Hughes

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 228 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech

Committed to: Rutgers

Projected Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long, athletic frame with build to support extra weight or play comfortably at 228 pounds.

Athleticism: Hughes’s basketball background shows on the field. He is slowly adjusting to the game of football as a raw athlete that moves fluidly. Totaled 17 tackles and 3 sacks last fall over the course of 8 games.

Instincts: Shows glimpses of instinct throughout his athleticism, as he ball hawks when coming around the edge to force a strip-sack, and he disrupts passing lanes with his length. Flashes awareness and some bend.

Polish: Raw overall, but he has plenty room to grow and develop. You cannot teach the athleticism he possesses which makes him a valuable prospect when coupled with his frame. Pad level could stand to improve along with base and leverage in tight quarters.

Bottom Line: Hughes is an athletic edge rusher who is just scratching the surface of his abilities. College coaches covet the length and speed he possesses, and his athletic background in basketball helps him tremendously. As he continues to improve his technique heading into 2020 he could become even more coveted on the recruiting trail.