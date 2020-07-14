SI All-American Candidate Henry Lutovsky Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Henry Lutovsky

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Mount Pleasant (Iowa) Mount Pleasant

Committed to: Nebraska

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Massive. Just a downright gigantic individual. He’s built like a 1995 Nebraska offensive lineman.

Athleticism: For 6’6, he’s surprisingly athletic and plays with solid effort throughout the play. The foot speed will need to be cleaned up, but that’s to be expected for most young men this size. Has all the power in the world.

Instincts: He’s careless in terms of his body, putting himself on the line on every snap and doing so with effort. He’s a bully and wants you to know it. There’s going to be an adjustment period to Power-5 football, but they just don’t make them this big.

Polish: Any player going from Iowa high school football to high-level Big 10 football will need to go through an adjustment period, but his won’t be physically. It will be schematically and athletically.

Bottom Line: There’s only a few offensive guards that are this large and powerful at the high school level. Lutovsky has clearly spent time in the weight room and he’s going to be able to lean on people and move people in college as well. Come year 3, you’ll see a quality Big-10 starter.