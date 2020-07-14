SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Henry Lutovsky Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Henry Lutovsky
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds 
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Mount Pleasant (Iowa) Mount Pleasant 
Committed to: Nebraska
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Massive. Just a downright gigantic individual. He’s built like a 1995 Nebraska offensive lineman.

Athleticism: For 6’6, he’s surprisingly athletic and plays with solid effort throughout the play. The foot speed will need to be cleaned up, but that’s to be expected for most young men this size. Has all the power in the world. 

Instincts: He’s careless in terms of his body, putting himself on the line on every snap and doing so with effort. He’s a bully and wants you to know it. There’s going to be an adjustment period to Power-5 football, but they just don’t make them this big.

Polish: Any player going from Iowa high school football to high-level Big 10 football will need to go through an adjustment period, but his won’t be physically. It will be schematically and athletically. 

Bottom Line: There’s only a few offensive guards that are this large and powerful at the high school level. Lutovsky has clearly spent time in the weight room and he’s going to be able to lean on people and move people in college as well. Come year 3, you’ll see a quality Big-10 starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American