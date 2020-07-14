SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Iesa Jarmon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Iesa JarmonStatus: SI All-American CandidateVitals: 6-foot-1, 180 poundsPosition: CornerbackSchool: Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalleCommitted to: CincinnatiProjected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Good overall size. Tall and well-proportioned. Adequate width across the upper body. Long arms. A bit low waisted. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for additional weight, but doesn’t need much more.

Athleticism: Impressive strength. Average speed at best. Adequate feet and overall quickness. Fluid, but lacks a degree of hip flexibility. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Routinely stymies receivers at LOS with jams. Relishes one-on-one matchups and press coverage, but also comfortable in the zone. Will leave assignment upon diagnosing to make plays on the ball. Powerful tackler; lowers shoulder for big hits.

Polish: Active hands, arms while jamming. Mirrors feet of receivers at LOS. Struggles to flip hips and sprint. Sheds blocks on the outside with ease to help in the run game.

Bottom Line: Jarmon is a big, physical cornerback with questionable long speed. Instincts and anticipation help compensate for middling overall athletic tools. Likely early contributor for Cincinnati, with starter upside depending on speed relative to the competition.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American