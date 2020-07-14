SI All-American Candidate Iesa Jarmon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Iesa JarmonStatus: SI All-American CandidateVitals: 6-foot-1, 180 poundsPosition: CornerbackSchool: Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalleCommitted to: CincinnatiProjected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Good overall size. Tall and well-proportioned. Adequate width across the upper body. Long arms. A bit low waisted. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for additional weight, but doesn’t need much more.

Athleticism: Impressive strength. Average speed at best. Adequate feet and overall quickness. Fluid, but lacks a degree of hip flexibility. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Routinely stymies receivers at LOS with jams. Relishes one-on-one matchups and press coverage, but also comfortable in the zone. Will leave assignment upon diagnosing to make plays on the ball. Powerful tackler; lowers shoulder for big hits.

Polish: Active hands, arms while jamming. Mirrors feet of receivers at LOS. Struggles to flip hips and sprint. Sheds blocks on the outside with ease to help in the run game.

Bottom Line: Jarmon is a big, physical cornerback with questionable long speed. Instincts and anticipation help compensate for middling overall athletic tools. Likely early contributor for Cincinnati, with starter upside depending on speed relative to the competition.