SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Isaiah Brevard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Southaven (Miss.) Southaven

Schools of Interest: Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas A & M, among others

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tightly-wound, lean and tall frame with good definition. Slim thighs and calves. Will easily pack on mass in a college strength and conditioning program.

Athleticism: Works tall off the line versus off-coverage and relies on length to escape press. Typically utilizes a pressure step to detach from coverage at breakpoints underneath. A weapon on back-shoulder throws and plays comfortably in crowds, displaying subtle adjust ability and high-point plucking. Competitive in run game as a perimeter blocker who works hard to sustain when engaged and looks to help downfield.

Instincts: Flashes decent stemming to gain leverage versus off and catch-man coverage. Decent discipline in route phase with awareness to get back on his red-line in vertical stem with minimal drifting to sideline when attacking perimeter of third level. QB-friendly to work his way back to his passer and find niches in scrambles. Capable of making the first defender miss in RAC-phase.

Polish: Plays mainly on perimeter in current offense that asks him to run verts, posts, slants and stops. Will need to continue learning how to properly stem off the line, as well as playing with better hip sinkage to separate. A redshirt year will benefit long-term development.

Bottom Line: Brevard has ideal size and length for the receiver position. He is a strider who is not going to take the top off a defense, yet his ability to out-muscle smaller defenders at catch points will allow him to have a chance to be a productive perimeter receiver in college. Brevard projects well as an intermediate and red zone threat at the next level.