SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Newcombe Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Isaiah Newcombe

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

School: Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel

Committed to: UCLA

Frame: Adequate height with broad shoulders and lean, defined muscle throughout. Room to add mass in trunk.

Athleticism: One of the fastest prep prospects in Arizona. Two-sport standout with evident speed in track and field, including a 11.04-second PR in the 100-meter dash. Gets to top speed in a hurry with the ability to take the top off a secondary or play over the top with above-average vertical game.

Instincts: Natural hands with the body control to adjust on the fly. Can haul in passes with velocity away from his body and work over the shoulder without losing momentum. Moderate after the catch running ability with subtle elusiveness. Willing blocker.

Polish: Can vary release at the line relative to cornerback alignment, technique. Some ability to combat press with hands. Can telegraph at the top of the route, but speed still tough to combat. Works best with vertical and in-breaking routes due to speed and planting ability. Could play on lower plane in transition game.

Bottom Line: Newcombe is a slender, speedy deep threat at wide receiver with great hands and ball skills down the field. He is comfortable working over the middle and in contested situations but lacks some physicality in his game. Should he add strength and expand his route tree, however, he has enough juice to project as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level.