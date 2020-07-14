SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Nwokobia Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Isaiah Nwokobia                                                                                                  Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                    Vitals: 6-foot-1, 191 pounds                                                                                                Position: Safety                                                                                                                      School: Dallas (Texas) Skyline                                                                                      Committed to: SMU                                                                                                          Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Chiseled. Broad shoulders tapered to narrow waist. Long arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and cut-up calves. Impressive trunk. Will surpass 200 pounds with ease. 

Athleticism: Strong and powerful. Packs punch as tackler from the defensive backfield. Above-average overall body control. Solid speed, but better burst. Quick in and out of cuts. Adequate hip and ankle flexibility. 

Instincts: Embraces physicality. Loves attacking downhill. Quick to diagnose and flow to the ball. Tracks ball well in the air, routinely leaping and laying out for deflections. Takes good angles in pursuit. 

Polish: Smooth backpedaler. Shows good awareness of coverage responsibilities, aided by experience doubling as a quarterback. Exercises patience on trick plays. Man coverage ability largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Nwokobia is an instinctive, physical safety with the tools needed to make plays in the secondary and box. Boasts size to play both safety spots; defined position may ultimately depend on speed relative to the competition. Either way projects as a versatile, multi-year starter for Mustangs.

