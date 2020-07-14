SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ivan Shultz Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OC Ivan Shultz
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 285 pounds
School: Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal 
Committed to: Troy 

Frame: Long, lean frame for an offensive lineman with room to add mass and definition to upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: Comes from a football background with his dad playing at Alabama in the 1990s. Also plays high school baseball. He is a technician in his craft with room to improve lateral quickness. 

Instincts: He has a high football IQ and is the general of the offensive line at the high school level. Run-heavy team with a focus up front, something he embodies in gritty, yet technical blocking style. 

Polish: He is consistent with his footwork and hand placement, but lacks overall strength and finishing ability. Has room to add to frame with mass and definition and needs to improve his ability to bend. 

Bottom Line: Ivan Shultz is a technician as a center with room to add to his frame and improve his upper and lower body strength. Needs to improve his lateral quickness and ability to bend to be able to leverage defenders more effectively at the college level. He has the ability to be a starter over the course of his career at a mid-major level with all-conference upside.

