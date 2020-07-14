SI All-American Candidate Jabari Ishmael Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jabari Ishmael

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus

Schools of Interest: Miami, Florida State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker.

Frame: Athletic frame with very good length in arms and legs. Fairly high-cut with adequate definition and capable of adding substantial mass and bulk.

Athleticism: Plays forward and center in basketball. Smooth movement skills with very good balance and lower-half coordination. Rarely is out of control or top-heavy. Uses a long stride to chase and pursue ball-carriers from the backside. Has solid bend and hip fluidity to corner to passers when rushing.

Instincts: Good feel for keys and pulls. Quick eyes and good ball location skills post-snap. Flows to the ball well with a good lateral pursuit as a stacked ‘backer. Flashes solid initial punch accuracy to get inside a blocker’s body. Refuses to be washed past set points when rushing. Alert to get hands up to disrupt throwing lanes.

Polish: Usually plays RDE in both 3-man and 4-man fronts from a 4-point stance, though has occasionally lined up from 2-point. Also has spent time as a stacked off-ball linebacker. As a DE he relies on his length combined with a dip-and-rip when pass-rushing and will attempt to use a long-arm stab to counter. Would like to see more urgency in his initial vertical pass-rush track. Needs to play with lower pad level and improve his point-of-attack strength and power.

Bottom Line: Ishmael looks impressive on the hoof, while indeed having tools to work with. While he needs to acquire more strength for the college game and add to his pass-rush toolbox, his length and athleticism offer some versatility. Ishmael will develop into a Jack or Viper-type OLB or fit as a weakside DE in a defense with a 4-man front.