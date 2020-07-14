SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Jabril McNeill

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds

School: Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson

Schools of Interest: North Carolina State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Washington, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Louisville, Oklahoma

Frame: Wiry. Long legs. Room for another 10-15 pounds without losing speed.

Athleticism: Laterally explosive. Good flexibility from the waist down. For a linebacker, good change of direction. Good strength. Solid speed.

Instincts: Reads offensive line movements well. Great timing when shooting through a gap. Moving parallel to the line of scrimmage, McNeill uses a smooth slide step before attacking downhill.

Polish: During plays with pulling guards/tackles, McNeill often beats the opposing player to the hole to make the stop. Knows how to sidestep blockers and quickly set his feet and bend his knees before striking a running back. No film in coverage.

Bottom Line: McNeill is a long and lean middle linebacker that’s still filling out his frame. With his naturally quick feet and lateral quickness, McNeil plays the inside run game really well. His football IQ allows him to make plays as they develop.