SI All-American Candidate Jack Dingle Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Jack Dingle

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity

Committed to: Cincinnati

Frame: Long, well-distributed frame with room to add weight to trunk and upper body.

Athleticism: Dingle plays effectively in space, and he moves well for his size, but looks compacted and forced as a runner. He is a sure tackler and drops well into zone coverage.

Instincts: Reads and reacts quickly, but is most impressive in space. He disrupts quick hitters on the edge in the passing game, and causes havoc crashing inside in run support.

Polish: Dingle is a well-defined prospect who exhibits requisite length to disrupt as an edge rusher. He needs to improve top end speed and lateral quickness, but is a sure tackle with desirable instincts.

Bottom Line: Jack Dingle is a well-defined prospect with desirable length, and he has the potential to be a disruptive edge rusher at the Group of 5 level. Dingle needs to improve his leverage in close-quarter situations and continue to grow his frame. His instincts allow him to disrupt and contribute in space.