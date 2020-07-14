SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jackie Marshall Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jackie Marshall                                                                                                 Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                                   Vitals: 6-foot-1.5, 230 pounds                                                                                     Position: Linebacker                                                                                                         School: Reserve (La.) East St. John                                                                                 Schools of Interest: Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech and Houston.   Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Impressive physique. Broad shoulders, wide chest and taut midsection. Long, chiseled arms. Thick, tightly-wound lower half. Room for additional mass; playing weight depends on position, role. 

Athleticism: Good burst. Average speed; clocked 4.81 40-yard dash in 2019. Light feet, especially in short areas. Fluid and flexible; rarely off balance. Adequate play strength. Solid overall coordination, but lacks quick-twitch explosiveness. 

Instincts: Natural wiggle as pass-rusher. Loves stutter steps, shoulder fakes to get tackles off balance and bend to quarterback. Not especially physical. Shows patience when necessary, including as flat defender if initial rush stymied. 

Polish: Sturdy legs and trunk provide him a consistent base. Must add to pass-rush toolbox. Possesses size and strength to set edge and anchor in run game, but prefers to shed. Little experience dropping into coverage. 

Bottom Line: Marshall’s imposing frame and innate wiggle make him a natural pass-rusher. Best suited as outside linebacker at the next level to maximize time playing in space. Surefire contributor for Power-5 program, with starter upside.

