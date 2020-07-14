SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jackson Anderson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jackson Anderson
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Mineola (Texas)
Committed to: Colorado
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Compact and thick despite height. Strong base. Very little sloppy weight. Should add upper-body mass with ease.

Athleticism: Fast off the ball. Shows impressive speed as puller and seeking defenders at second level. Decisive feet in phone booth, but tight hips overall. Churns legs hard when engaged with defenders. Middling upper-body strength.

Instincts: Assignment sound. Aggressively targets defenders as puller, closing with force. Comfortable executing double-teams en route to peeling off on second level. Re-directs defenders in run game based on ball position.

Polish: Inconsistent footwork in pass protection. Needs to implement and develop kick slide. Not much of a discernible punch. Has tendency to get too far over his feet when striking.

Bottom Line: Anderson is a tenacious interior offensive lineman who thrives on the move. He needs to gain weight, get stronger and hone his footwork – especially in pass protection – before seeing the field in Boulder.

