SI All-American Candidate Jackson Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jackson Harmon Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds Position: Quarterback School: Anchorage (Alaska) South Anchorage Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Good height on the young man with decent weight and room for some additional lean muscle.

Athleticism: Tall runner with decent shake and bake and straight-line speed that jumps off the film. Active feet in the pocket look to me like he’ll be fully capable of a complete route tree. He might be the best pure athlete in the state of Alaska.

Instincts: Not afraid of contact, often seeking it out, which I doubt his coaches taught him. Plays safety with an opportunistic mindset, as your starting quarterback should.

Polish: Unrefined as a wide receiver, but refined as an athlete. Good vision as a ball carrier, and some sweet feet to go along with that. Will need to work hard to develop some go-to moves to beat the press, but he should be smooth reading zone coverages and finding soft spots.

Bottom Line: The Alaskan quarterback Jackson Harmon will likely look to the receiving room for a chance to find himself on a roster at the next level. He’s a quick and twitchy runner with a knack for keeping defenders off him but can get physical when he wants too.