SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jackson Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jackson Harmon                                                                                                  Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds                                                                                            Position: Quarterback                                                                                                        School: Anchorage (Alaska) South Anchorage                                                                      Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Good height on the young man with decent weight and room for some additional lean muscle. 

Athleticism: Tall runner with decent shake and bake and straight-line speed that jumps off the film. Active feet in the pocket look to me like he’ll be fully capable of a complete route tree. He might be the best pure athlete in the state of Alaska. 

Instincts: Not afraid of contact, often seeking it out, which I doubt his coaches taught him. Plays safety with an opportunistic mindset, as your starting quarterback should. 

Polish: Unrefined as a wide receiver, but refined as an athlete. Good vision as a ball carrier, and some sweet feet to go along with that. Will need to work hard to develop some go-to moves to beat the press, but he should be smooth reading zone coverages and finding soft spots. 

Bottom Line: The Alaskan quarterback Jackson Harmon will likely look to the receiving room for a chance to find himself on a roster at the next level. He’s a quick and twitchy runner with a knack for keeping defenders off him but can get physical when he wants too.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American