SI All-American Candidate Jackson Light Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jackson Light

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2.5, 290 pounds

School: Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon

Position: Offensive Center

Committed to: Oregon

Projected Position: Center

Frame: Thick, well-proportioned upper body. Long arms. Relatively lean, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Significant room for additional mass, especially in the lower half.

Athleticism: Sudden and coordinated. Good feet. Shows far more overall flexibility and comfort on the move than tight hips suggest. Strength pops off the film in run and pass game. Arrives with power that’s often overwhelming. Quick off the snap.

Instincts: “Nasty” disposition. The goal is to put defenders on their backs. Makes multiple efforts when necessary. Hits color. Good spatial awareness, highlighted by diving interception as a defensive lineman.

Polish: Keen understanding of leverage and angles, especially as a run blocker. Extremely effective punch; uses arms and hands notably well for prep OL prospect. Occasionally loses base when engaged with defenders. Inconsistent footwork in pass protection.

Bottom Line: Light’s unique athletic profile makes him an exceptional center prospect. More dynamic in the phone booth than an open field, he has the strength, feet and demeanor to be a quality multi-year starter for Oregon in the middle.