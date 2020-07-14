SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jackson West Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jackson West 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Position: Tight End
School: Huntsville (Ala.) Huntsville 
Committed to: Florida State
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Incredibly broad shoulders on a stretched-out frame. Body patterns would lead you to believe he could hold more weight but doesn’t need to. 

Athleticism: This is what a fluid mover at the tight end position looks like. He adjusts to poorly thrown balls well, showing excellent body control while in the air. Shows enough play strength at the point of attack on run blocks. 

Instincts: See ball, go catch ball type of tight end. Seems to be comfortable on the end of the line, but would be best served in college given the opportunity to win in space. He plays with immense effort in the run game as well. 

Polish: The opposite of a body catcher, West attacks the ball in the air and isn’t afraid to go across the middle and take on contact. He’s going to need to work on some footwork and stance things as an end of line tight end if left there, but is more than willing. 

Bottom Line: This young man adjusts to the ball in the air better than most, making him an extremely friendly target for wide receivers. West will be a threat after the catch in college with enough speed and quickness to take it the distance if given the chance. Early starter for FSU.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American