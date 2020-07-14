SI All-American Candidate Jackson West Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jackson West

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Huntsville (Ala.) Huntsville

Committed to: Florida State

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Incredibly broad shoulders on a stretched-out frame. Body patterns would lead you to believe he could hold more weight but doesn’t need to.

Athleticism: This is what a fluid mover at the tight end position looks like. He adjusts to poorly thrown balls well, showing excellent body control while in the air. Shows enough play strength at the point of attack on run blocks.

Instincts: See ball, go catch ball type of tight end. Seems to be comfortable on the end of the line, but would be best served in college given the opportunity to win in space. He plays with immense effort in the run game as well.

Polish: The opposite of a body catcher, West attacks the ball in the air and isn’t afraid to go across the middle and take on contact. He’s going to need to work on some footwork and stance things as an end of line tight end if left there, but is more than willing.

Bottom Line: This young man adjusts to the ball in the air better than most, making him an extremely friendly target for wide receivers. West will be a threat after the catch in college with enough speed and quickness to take it the distance if given the chance. Early starter for FSU.