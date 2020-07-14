SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jacob Gill Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Jacob Gill
Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet, 175-pounds
School: Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons
Schools of Interest: Considering North Carolina State, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

Frame: Slightly built. Needs lower and upper body strength. Long arms. 

Athleticism: Tremendous hand-eye coordination. Stop-and-start ability is fun to watch. Solid open-field speed for his size. Can quickly stop, break down, and turn directions. Shifts his weight well when changing direction. 

Instincts: Keeps defensive backs off balance with his quick cuts. Times his arm extension to catch the football like an NFL player. As a return man, Gill’s moves can turn around a defender. 

Polish: Gill is a crafty wide receiver; knows how to deceive defensive backs with quick and timely cuts. Changes direction very well after the catch or during the return. Makes difficult catches when the ball is off-target. 

Bottom Line: A shifty player with the ball in his hands, Gill’s quickness and abrupt juke moves keep defenders guessing. Also providing great hands, Gill can turn a simple play into a big gain. Gill is also a very good return man.

