SI All-American Candidate Jacob Rodriguez Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jacob Rodriguez

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-2, 210 pounds

School: Wichita Falls (Texas) Rider High School

Committed to: Virginia

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Big and physical frame and could add weight if you need him to, but you probably won’t put much on him at the next level.

Athleticism: He wins by being a powerful athlete, not an explosive one. Defenders bounce off this kid like he’s a tight end running with the ball. He’s got good mobility and strength. He’s probably never going to run away from you, but he will dang sure run through you.

Instincts: This kid is ultra-competitive, and it only takes one carry to understand that. He doesn’t care to protect his body. He wants to fight and crawl for every single yard available. The first instinct appears to be to run, but the arm is there when needed.

Polish: There’s not much to see in terms of the passing game, he can make all the throws, but he’s a run-first type of quarterback. You’re going to have to teach him how to protect himself, but that might take away his effectiveness as a power runner.

Bottom Line: Rodriguez is reminiscent of Jake Locker as a freshman at Washington when he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards. He’s got a competitiveness about him that will allow him to succeed on the next level barring he can manage to stay healthy. Improved polish in the passing game would be a plus.