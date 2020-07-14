SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jacolby George Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jacolby George
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 165 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Plantation (Fla.)
Schools of Interest: Miami, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Penn State and Central Florida, among others.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Wiry. Good length. Needs lower and upper body strength. 

Athleticism: Absolutely elite hand-eye coordination. Out of his stance, George’s first step helps to rapidly gain ground on cornerbacks. More quick than fast. Lateral quickness also proves to be very good, one of many improvements showcased during breakout junior season, where he registered more than 1,000 yards receiving and a dozen touchdowns. 

Instincts: Sets up double moves well. Knows how to stack cornerbacks to enable separation at the last moment before the football arrives during a deep pass. Able to bait defensive backs into thinking it’s a short route and then run by them. Adjusts to misplaced passes as naturally as any Florida prep wide receiver. 

Polish: Sharp in cuts and out cuts without rounding them off. Quickness out of cuts proves to be exceptional. Two spectacular one-handed catches during the Miami Under Armour event showed his pass-catching ability. Overall, advanced route runner. 

Bottom Line: George can be a college No. 1 wide receiver if he gains the proper strength and stamina. Excellent hands, quickness, route running, and position savvy make him one of the nation’s most dangerous route runners. Could play slot wide receiver or be a perimeter wide receiver at the next level.

