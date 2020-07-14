SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ja’Corey Hammett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ja’Corey Hammett                                    
Status: SI All-American candidate                                
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds                                          
Position: Linebacker                                                     
School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern                            
Committed to: Miami                                                    
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Rangy and lean. Average width across shoulders; needs more mass in the chest. Long arms. Somewhat high waisted. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Narrow base. Ample room to add much-needed weight. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Rare burst and acceleration. Good long speed, though somewhat underwhelming compared to other tools. He starts and stops with ease in space. Natural flexibility and bend. Budding power, but below-average strength. 

Instincts: Lightning-fast off the ball. Closes and flattens to quarterback in a hurry upon getting the edge. Arrives with power as tackler; big hitter. Relentless in pursuit from the backside. Multiple-effort player. 

Polish: Quick to diagnose screens and misdirection. Keeps contain consistently, refusing to let the ball get past his edge. Lacks versatility as pass-rusher; relies too much on speed and shoulder dip. Quick to diagnose screens and misdirection. Must add strength and weight. 

Bottom Line: Hammett is a long way from contributing for the Hurricanes due to his lack of weight and Power-5 play strength. With a consistent dedication to training in the weight room and on the practice field, projects as eventual impact starter at outside linebacker, where his pass-rushing talent will shine.

