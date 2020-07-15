SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jadarius Thursby Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Jadarius Thursby
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
School: Duncanville (Texas)
Committed to: SMU

Frame: Compact, lean safety with room to add another 10-15 pounds of bulk to his frame. 

Athleticism: He plays well in the box with natural pursuit angles. He times his stunts effectively, and he finishes with power. He plays for one of the premier high school football teams in the nation and is a consistent contributor. 

Instincts: He shows nice timing with blitzes and is most effective disrupting off the edge. He tends to take negative steps in coverage but recovers sufficiently. He reads and reacts well in the run game. 

Polish: He shows relentless pursuit and displays a consistently high football IQ. He presents as more of a hybrid box safety and needs to add to his frame to improve his ability as a tackler. He lacks in coverage at times, which suggests he will see more time in the box at the college level. 

Bottom Line: Jadarius Thursby is a compact, lean safety with space in his frame to add mass and definition. He pursues well and presents as more of a run-first safety, which presents an issue with his current size at the college level. He needs to improve his tackling form and increase his fluidity in the hips over time. He projects as a contributor at the mid-major level.

