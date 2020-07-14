SI All-American Candidate Jaddai Henry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Jaddai Henry

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

School: Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

Committed to: Kansas

Frame: Tall, lean frame with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass and definition.

Athleticism: Raw, natural athlete who is starting to come into his own. Not well polished in his craft but comes from a basketball background and shows natural leaping ability and ball skills down the field.

Instincts: Raw overall but knows how to use his frame to his advantage and does so efficiently.

Polish: Naturally gifted athlete who is raw in his craft. Frame and ball skills are desirable, but he needs to improve his route variation to go along with his release.

Bottom Line: Jaddai Henry is a raw prospect overall with a desirable frame and nice top end speed. He exhibits consistent ball skills but needs to improve his route variation and release to consistently overwhelm defenders. He projects as a Power 5 contributor.