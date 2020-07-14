SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jaddai Henry Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Jaddai Henry
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
School: Carrollton (Texas) Hebron
Committed to: Kansas 

Frame: Tall, lean frame with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass and definition. 

Athleticism: Raw, natural athlete who is starting to come into his own. Not well polished in his craft but comes from a basketball background and shows natural leaping ability and ball skills down the field. 

Instincts: Raw overall but knows how to use his frame to his advantage and does so efficiently. 

Polish: Naturally gifted athlete who is raw in his craft. Frame and ball skills are desirable, but he needs to improve his route variation to go along with his release. 

Bottom Line: Jaddai Henry is a raw prospect overall with a desirable frame and nice top end speed. He exhibits consistent ball skills but needs to improve his route variation and release to consistently overwhelm defenders. He projects as a Power 5 contributor.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American