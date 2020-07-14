SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jaden Hicks Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: S Jaden Hicks
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 192 pounds
School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman
Committed to: Washington State

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Above-average width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Powerful, developing thighs and trunk. Room for more weight as needed depending on role, position. 

Athleticism: Above-average speed. Clocked official 4.69 40-yard dash at 190 pounds as a sophomore, and plays faster. Good burst. Quick, light feet; wastes little motion in and out of cuts. Powerful, with budding strength. Natural hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Excellent ball skills. Picked off multiple passes off deflections as junior, showing soft hands and keen concentration. Quick to diagnose and plant foot in coverage. Very physical. Willing and effective in run support; packs punch as tackler with shoulders square. 

Polish: Comfortable playing multiple roles in secondary. Effective matched up one-on-one outside; shows good jam, though hip flexibility could improve. 

Bottom Line: Hicks is a big, versatile defensive back with the tools to play multiple positions at the next level. Likely settles in at strong safety with additional weight, where he’ll cover tight ends and offer run support with equal effectiveness. Surefire contributor at Power-5 level, with starter potential.

