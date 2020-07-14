SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jaden Lindsay Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Jaden Lindsay
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
School: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth
Committed to: Appalachian State 

Frame: Compact and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders, wide chest and long arms. Relatively solid midsection. Big, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Fluid. Moves equally well in phone booth and open space. Quick feet and loose hips. Very powerful at point of attack; explosive upper-body strength. 

Instincts: Awesome punch. Shoots arms into defender’s chest, often resulting in pancakes or drive blocks well past LOS. Very effective in outside zone; engages with hands and keeps feet moving. Comfortable working combo blocks to second level; squares shoulders while peeling off to target. Plays through final whistle. 

Polish: Sits in unique two-point stance, with left foot at odd angle. Lacks urgency firing off ball. Needs to hone kick slide; too often bails, relying on arms to compensate for shoddy footwork. 

Bottom Line: Lindsay had offers from Virginia Tech and Tennessee, but would rather star at Appalachian State than compete for playing time at the Power-5 level. Projects as early starter for Mountaineers with All-Conference potential, though likely kicks inside to guard.

Comments

Football

