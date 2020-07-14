SI All-American Candidate Jaden Nixon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jaden Nixon

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

Committed to: Oklahoma State

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Average height relative to position. Well-distributed prospect with some room to fill out across the overall frame.

Athleticism: Posted a 10.62 100-meters time this Spring, and it shows on tape. He is explosive as a playmaker when he can make one cut and find his top-end speed. He is a nice pass-catcher out of the backfield. Totaled over 1,00 yards and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2019.

Instincts: Patient with the ball. Despite his exceptional top-end speed, he allows blocks to set up and does not string plays out, as he tends to use one cut and get up the field in a hurry. Uses patience to set up misdirection and play-action, leading to his overall success.

Polish: His top-end speed is the key aspect of his game, but he is not a long strider for a guy with his caliber of speed. He can improve his route concepts out of the backfield which will allow him to isolate linebackers in coverage. He is not as quick laterally for a small back but is patient in close-quarters.

Bottom Line: Nixon is a prospect with elite top-end speed. He gets up the field and uses it to his advantage. He is an effective pass-catcher but can add refinement to his repertoire to improve overall. If he adds weight across his frame and does not lose overall top-end speed, he can still be a home-run style back for major Power 5 programs.