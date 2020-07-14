SI All-American Candidate Jaden Slocum Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jaden Slocum

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 181 pounds

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

School: Alpharetta (Ga.)

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Stanford, Florida State, Wake Forest, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech and more.

Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Long. Above-average width across upper body. Tightly-wound, well-proportioned lower half. Plenty of room to add good weight at next level.

Athleticism: Solid collection of tools. Above-average speed and burst. Shows loose hips and ankles, especially turning from backpedal. Physical, with functional play strength in the box. Good aerial body control. Clear ball skills.

Instincts: Always finds himself around the ball. Confidently patrols center field. Always reading quarterback’s eyes and guard keys, firing to ball upon diagnosis. Effective tracking ball in air. Solid tackler; arrives low.

Polish: Good footwork in deep defensive backfield, but could further improve flexibility. Limited experience in one-on-one coverage; tools to add impactful jam. Must get stronger.

Bottom Line: Slocum’s impressive list of offers suggests he’s poised to make a considerable splash as a senior. Athletic and instinctive, he boasts the traits needed to be a productive, playmaking free safety for an elite Power-5 program. Potential multi-year starter.