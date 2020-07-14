SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds
School: Mooresville (Ind.)
Committed to: Purdue

Frame: Tall, lean frame with room to add another 25 -30 pounds of bulk and definition. 

Athleticism: Moves well to the second level, and is athletic in space. Violent with his hands at times, and shows the ability to bend to leverage defenders at times. 

Instincts: Moves to the second level well and never looks lost when playing in space. He disengages appropriately. 

Polish: He is athletic in space, but he is raw overall. He needs to improve upon his foot quickness, while adding bulk and strength to his frame to finish with more power. He is violent with his hands at times, and he should only improve on that as time goes on. 

Bottom Line: Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter is a naturally athletic lineman with a high ceiling. He has requisite length, and the frame to support quality weight. He needs to add mass and strength, which will only help him over time. He is naturally instinctive and can improve upon his ability to finish with power. He projects as a Power 5 contributor over the course of his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American