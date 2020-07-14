SI All-American Candidate Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds

School: Mooresville (Ind.)

Committed to: Purdue

Frame: Tall, lean frame with room to add another 25 -30 pounds of bulk and definition.

Athleticism: Moves well to the second level, and is athletic in space. Violent with his hands at times, and shows the ability to bend to leverage defenders at times.

Instincts: Moves to the second level well and never looks lost when playing in space. He disengages appropriately.

Polish: He is athletic in space, but he is raw overall. He needs to improve upon his foot quickness, while adding bulk and strength to his frame to finish with more power. He is violent with his hands at times, and he should only improve on that as time goes on.

Bottom Line: Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter is a naturally athletic lineman with a high ceiling. He has requisite length, and the frame to support quality weight. He needs to add mass and strength, which will only help him over time. He is naturally instinctive and can improve upon his ability to finish with power. He projects as a Power 5 contributor over the course of his career.