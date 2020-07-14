SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jahvaree Ritzie Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jahvaree Ritzie
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 
Position: Defensive End
School: Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn
Committed to: North Carolina 
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Adequate height and length for potential edge presence. Narrow waist with room to add mass to the lower half. 

Athleticism: Strong off-the-snap defender with solid burst and change of direction skill in tight spaces. Momentous rumbler down the line when moving from outside in with enough lower-body explosion to be considered a finisher. Quicker than fast, especially in linear pursuit. 

Instincts: Good combination of relentless energy and control depending on assignment. Can crash the pocket without playing outside his frame. Deceptively fast when zeroing in on a target, even down the field. Flashes upper-body strength at the point with a well-above-average motor. 

Polish: Puts pressure on blockers immediately after the snap with enough pop and extension to execute assignment. Hand technique has a solid foundation, with push-pull and club moves refined, but could add more counter moves to the toolbox. Understands leverage and can wear out blockers much bigger than he. 

Bottom Line: Ritzie is a down-the-line edge presence that can impact all three downs. He appears best suited to play in an odd-man front with his combination of size and quickness against tackles. As he adds mass and strengths, he becomes a potential interior defender regardless of down and distance. Efficient prospect with a high floor means he shouldn't wait very long to hear his number called at the next level.

