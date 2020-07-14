SI All-American Candidate Jahzion Harris Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jahzion Harris

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall

Committed to: Texas A & M

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Extremely long relative to 6-foot-4 height. Narrow build with muscle definition in chest, traps and shoulders. Room to pack on muscle mass throughout lower half.

Athleticism: Long strider who appears to run well. Quickness in the same light, though could stand to play with more urgency off the snap. At his most effective while on linear path, where leverage and effort level plays better on tape.

Instincts: Downhill attacker with some ability to settle near the ball carrier. Has solid feel enough to beat blockers with lateral ability. Finishing power at the point of contact with tendency to strike high versus the passer. Some awareness to play the passing lane with good length.

Polish: Comfortable rushing from traditional stance as well as stand-up defender on the edge, in a staggered stance. Room to improve pad level overall but flashes good aggression and play diagnostics in the wash. Not much evidence of pass coverage ability to this point.

Bottom Line: Harris has some strong pass-rushing tools to his name at this stage, particularly his ability to come off the edge with a strong physical nature despite lack of elite size. As he adds mass and strength to the frame it can pair with his aggressive style as a stand-up player. Eventually could translate to permanent edge play with hand in the dirt, though floor as a situational pass rusher could lead to specializing in the role.