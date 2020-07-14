SI All-American Candidate Jake Rubley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jake Rubley

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Highlands Ranch (Colo.)

Committed to: Kansas State

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall with lean muscle. Substantial room to add mass, especially in lower half.

Athleticism: Comfortable throwing on the run. Can reset feet and square up relatively quickly. Solid lateral ability to make the first defender miss and occasionally move the chains with his legs. Carries out fakes with fluidity and efficiency.

Instincts: Rock solid pocket awareness with ability to evade first defender without sacrificing progression reads. Stands tall in the pocket but takes off with lower leverage when electing to run. Willing to take a big hit for a chance down the field.

Polish: Quick delivery with three-quarter to over the top release point. Anticipates very well and throws a lighter, catchable ball. Enough power to keep defenses honest to all three levels but not the biggest natural arm. Throws with good lean and leverage and can get to secondary reads quicker than most. Comfortable under center or in shotgun.

Bottom Line: Rubley is a classic pocket passer with the ability to make the defense defend all areas of the field. A great frame, strong intellect and elite timing make up for above-average arm strength. Once his physical development hits the next level Rubley can command a great offense for several years.