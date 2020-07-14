SI All-American Candidate Jakolbe Baldwin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Jakolbe Baldwin

Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-feet-1, 180-pounds

School: Richmond (N.C.) Rockingham

Committed: North Carolina State

Frame: Long legs and arms. Solid build; needs another 10-pounds.

Athleticism: Baldwin’s first step is really good. Cuts well after reaching top speed. Good hand-eye coordination. Open-field speed is above average.

Instincts: Sets up defensive backs with his speed and elusiveness. Makes sharp cuts during routes. Natural at catching the ball over his shoulder.

Polish: Even at top speed, Baldwin catches the football well over his shoulder. From the snap, quickly gains on a defensive back’s cushion. Uses jump-back move to avoid press coverage. Keeps hands moving versus press coverage.

Bottom Line: Baldwin is very good at making contested catches. A savvy route runner, Baldwin utilizes quickness and a smooth running style. He defeats press coverage and off coverage equally well. He is a big-play threat.