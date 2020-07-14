SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jakolbe Baldwin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Jakolbe Baldwin
Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-feet-1, 180-pounds
School: Richmond (N.C.) Rockingham
Committed: North Carolina State 

Frame: Long legs and arms. Solid build; needs another 10-pounds. 

Athleticism: Baldwin’s first step is really good. Cuts well after reaching top speed. Good hand-eye coordination. Open-field speed is above average. 

Instincts: Sets up defensive backs with his speed and elusiveness. Makes sharp cuts during routes. Natural at catching the ball over his shoulder. 

Polish: Even at top speed, Baldwin catches the football well over his shoulder. From the snap, quickly gains on a defensive back’s cushion. Uses jump-back move to avoid press coverage. Keeps hands moving versus press coverage. 

Bottom Line: Baldwin is very good at making contested catches. A savvy route runner, Baldwin utilizes quickness and a smooth running style. He defeats press coverage and off coverage equally well. He is a big-play threat.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American