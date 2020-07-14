SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jalen McCain Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Jalen McCain
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 178 pounds
School: Bowie (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers
Committed to: Boston College 

Frame: Slightly undersized with great muscle build in the upper and lower half. Defined shoulders and midsection with little room to add mass down the line. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast but runs relatively well in the open field. Short, power stride with explosiveness coming downhill. Can compete at the apex with ball skills and leaping ability. 

Instincts: Willing tackler who shows toughness in the box along with the outside-in aggressive approach. Anticipates well and diagnosis play call soon after the snap. Will take coverage risks with high football IQ. 

Polish: Comfortable in zone concepts with a good feel for bail technique and stacking with deep coverage. Willing to challenge at the LOS and play with a wide base and patient jam technique. Uses the sidelines and stacking against wideout on routine. 

Bottom Line: McCain has nickel traits and field corner techniques rolled into a compact frame. He is explosive enough to compete with bigger pass catchers at the line of scrimmage or at the high point. Physical enough to play the run or even serve as an occasional in-the-box presence. Throw in return ability and a sky-high football IQ and there won’t be much time in between arriving on campus and cracking the rotation.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American