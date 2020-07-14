SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate James Blackstrain Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: James Blackstrain 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
Schools of Interest: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville and LSU, among others.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall with solid build, room to add 15 or 20 pounds down the line. Room for strength gain. 

Athleticism: Quickness side-to-side, especially from snap of football through first five yards, proves to be a big asset. Incredible hands, making a fantastic one-handed catch during highlights. Solid strength and ability after the catch. 

Instincts: Best attribute, overall, field awareness. Knows when to juke a defender or when to ‘stack’ a cornerback during a deep pass. BlackStrain gets football and has the ball skills to finish. Provides the ability to make 50-50 ball catches look easy with length and body control. 

Polish: Sets up defenders for double moves like few high school wide receivers. Tremendous at high-pointing the football. Maneuvers well in jump-ball situations to best help his quarterback and maximize catch radius. Great at catching the ball away from his body. 

Bottom Line: Blackstrain will beat a defense with instincts, quickness, route running and great hands. He’s adept at making the big play even when the defender appears to possess the positional advantage. One of the nation’s most savvy high school wide receivers appears ready to make an early impact.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American