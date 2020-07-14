SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate James Smith Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE James Smith
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne
Schools of Interest: Maryland, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Temple, Charlotte and Old Dominion, among others. 

Frame: Good overall size. Impressive width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Taut, developing thighs and trunk, with degree of natural girth. Ample room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Fluid for position. Relatively quick feet and loose hips. Changes directions well in space; flattens to quarterback in a hurry. Good open-field speed. Functional strength, though not especially powerful. 

Instincts: Only average get-off at snap. Routinely beats linemen at POA with lower-body wiggle, arm activity. Shows natural bend turning to target once getting corner on tackle. Effective in backside pursuit, though doesn’t always make second effort needed to affect play. Shoots arms high for knockdown as quarterback begins throwing motion. 

Polish: Needs to develop plan as pass-rusher after initial move stymied. Flashes slap and arm over, but has dexterity for full toolbox. Must prove he can set edge, anchor against Power-5 linemen. 

Bottom Line: Smith is a classic weakside defensive in a 4-3 scheme. Lacks athletic dynamism needed to play from two-point stance, though quick-twitch traits could improve with training. High-end ceiling of Power-5 starter with additional weight, though may top out as quality reserve.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American