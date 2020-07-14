SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jameson Geers Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jameson Geers                                                                                         Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                            Vitals: 6-foot-4.5, 240 pounds                                                                                School: New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic                                                         Position: Tight End                                                                                                   Committed to: Minnesota                                                                                         Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Big and tall. Broad across upper body, with wide waist. Thick, solid thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Ample space for more mass. 

Athleticism: Below-average speed; clocked 4.98 40-yard dash as sophomore. Adequate quickness. Far more coordinated than explosive. Solid hands. Powerful at point of attack in run game. 

Instincts: Physical. Boxes out defenders to create throwing windows. Capable of catching ball outside body. Not a threat after the catch; offers little to no wiggle as ball-carrier. Clear understanding of leverage as blocker. 

Polish: Plays with low base in run game; stays wide, chopping feet en route to second level. Uses arms and hands well as blocker, but needs to work on punch. Effective working double-team to linebacker. Little film staying in to pass block. Must add, refine route releases off LOS. 

Bottom Line: Geers is a throwback tight end with outstanding natural size. He’ll be a  pass-catching threat for Gophers in red zone across intermediate middle, but lacks athletic dynamism needed to attack entire field. Projects as multi-year contributor, and mainstay of sets featuring multiple tight ends.

