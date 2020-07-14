SI All-American Candidate Jared Nedd Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jared Nedd

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 225 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Carrollton (Ga.)

Committed to: Memphis

Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Well put-together linebacker build with muscle mass throughout. Broad shoulders and developed trunk.

Athleticism: Efficient mover in space with great speed out of the gates. A choppy runner who can close with force. A well-above-average quickness and strong lateral ability at the second level. Ran in the 4.8-second range (hand time) in June 2020.

Instincts: Calculated disrupter who closes well once the target is locked on. Smooth operator when changing direction allows for solid scraping and the ability to beat blockers in space. Plenty patient as needed.

Polish: One of the more technically sound linebackers in the 2021 class. An efficient mover who plays inside out without allowing separation. Stout enough to take on blockers with the savvy to disengage relative to responsibility. Not much coverage experience but should hold up in underneath zone given movement skill.

Bottom Line: Nedd is a downhill, fast-flow linebacker with old school vibes in the box. He is broad and muscular and hits like it, too, with great pad level and drive thereafter. While not a three-down type in the modern age, he’ll have the chance to become one because of his technical skill, footwork and body efficiency. He can change direction on a dime. Factor in some enforcer traits at the point along with a college body and Nedd won’t sit long at the next level.