SI All-American Candidate Jared Wilson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jared Wilson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds 
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth 
Committed to: North Carolina 
Projected Position: Offensive Guard 

Frame: Mirror adequate height and weight of the current ACC guard. If anything he will need to trim in the midsection and potentially some in the lower half. 

Athleticism: Athletic enough to play tackle on the high school level but will need to make the move inside on the next level. He’s got great hips in the run game and keep his head out with a great hand shock. Extremely heavy-handed, when he punches, you move. 

Instincts: Identifies blitz really well out on the edge, pointing out on coming blitzers in space for his quarterback to be aware of. There’s an obvious level of awareness out on the field. He seems to anticipate really well and plays through the echo of the whistle. 

Polish: He has an extremely athletic skip pull, apart from that he is an average tackle athletically and a supreme talent athletically at the guard position on the next level. He seems to play a bit high, but it’s likely due to playing out on the edge. 

Bottom Line: Wilson is a mauler and brawler on the inside in college. He’s going to be able to move three techniques off the point from the day he steps into college, but will likely need to undergo an adjustment period in the passing game with the speed of the next level.

