SI All-American Candidate Jarris Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jarris Williams 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
Position: Running Back 
School: Eight Mile (Ala.) Blount
Committed to: Troy 
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Small and compact. Relatively narrow shoulders and waist. Tightly-wound lower half, but not especially thick. Should play just shy of 200 pounds. 

Athleticism: Good short-area quickness. Speeds tops out as above-average, but reaches last gear in a hurry. Shows exceptional balance through contact; arm tackles are mostly useless. Natural hands out of the backfield. 

Instincts: Excellent open-field vision. Sees multiple steps ahead of defense, often creating cutback lanes that aren’t there. Innate ability to make first defender miss. Best outside, but comfortable running between tackles. 

Polish: Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Size could prove issue at next level, but shows willingness, effectiveness as blocker. Occasionally lines up wide and runs downfield routes, showing promise as versatile pass-catcher. 

Bottom Line: Williams is a shifty, athletic running back who has the tool package needed to play all three downs. Long speed and power at point of attack are somewhat lacking, but he profiles as an impact playmaker for Troy, likely sooner rather than later.

