SI All-American Candidate Jasper Lott Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jasper Lott

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Argyle (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Arkansas, Auburn, SMU, Virginia, Houston, LSU, West Virginia, SMU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Purdue, among others.

Projected Position: Tight End/Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall and lean, with natural size. Broad shoulders and chest. Relatively thick, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass, muscle as needed depending on position.

Athleticism: Strong, with burgeoning power as blocker. Lacks explosiveness, but plenty coordinated. Adequate short-area quickness. Below-average speed for tight end; ran 5.26 40-yard dash in spring 2019. Solid ball skills.

Instincts: Physical. Flashes dominance as run blocker. Capable of driving defenders past second level, pancaking at LOS. Innate feel for showing run, then releasing downfield as pass-catcher. Capable of contested catches in traffic.

Polish: Good technique as run blocker. Keeps wide base, feet chopping, and fires arms into chest of defender. Lacks experience in pass protection. Must add weight if moving to tackle, increase athleticism if staying at tight end.

Bottom Line: Lott functions most as an in-line blocking tight end for Argyle, exactly the role he’d play at the next level unless switching positions. Ceiling is certainly highest at offensive tackle, where length, feet, and budding power make him an intriguing development prospect.