SI All-American Candidate Javin Burke Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Javin Burke

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 202 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central

Committed to: Virginia

Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back

Frame: Well-proportioned overall build. Waist is somewhat thick for player his size. Strong legs and base. Potential weight game may prove limited, but could add muscle.

Athleticism: Borderline elite agility. Cuts on a dime, starting and stopping any direction with ease. Gets to top speed quickly, easily out-running most prep defenders in open field. Exceptional balance through contact, if not the strongest runner.

Instincts: Embarrasses would-be tacklers in space with variety of moves – dead legs, spins, hesitations, etc. Outstanding vision, capable of creating running lanes that aren’t there. Extremely comfortable in read-option game.

Polish: Full-time quarterback in high school who’s best suited elsewhere at the next level. Shows outstanding awareness as a playmaker, but will undergo inevitable adjustment period in college no matter where he ultimately lines up.

Bottom Line: Burke is an imminent home-run threat with the ball in his hands for Bradley Central. While his long speed may not translate to the ACC, his vision and quickness as a runner will keep him dangerous. Being considered at cornerback, but a preternatural playmaker like this deserves the chance to shine as a slot receiver or change-of-pace back.