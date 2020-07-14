SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Javin Burke Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Javin Burke
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 202 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central
Committed to: Virginia
Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back

Frame: Well-proportioned overall build. Waist is somewhat thick for player his size. Strong legs and base. Potential weight game may prove limited, but could add muscle. 

Athleticism: Borderline elite agility. Cuts on a dime, starting and stopping any direction with ease. Gets to top speed quickly, easily out-running most prep defenders in open field. Exceptional balance through contact, if not the strongest runner. 

Instincts: Embarrasses would-be tacklers in space with variety of moves – dead legs, spins, hesitations, etc. Outstanding vision, capable of creating running lanes that aren’t there. Extremely comfortable in read-option game. 

Polish: Full-time quarterback in high school who’s best suited elsewhere at the next level. Shows outstanding awareness as a playmaker, but will undergo inevitable adjustment period in college no matter where he ultimately lines up. 

Bottom Line: Burke is an imminent home-run threat with the ball in his hands for Bradley Central. While his long speed may not translate to the ACC, his vision and quickness as a runner will keep him dangerous. Being considered at cornerback, but a preternatural playmaker like this deserves the chance to shine as a slot receiver or change-of-pace back.

